County reports fifth COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Public health officials have confirmed a fifth case of COVID-19 has occurred in Vermilion County.

Douglas Toole, Vermilion County Health Administrator, said in an emailed statement Friday that a resident of their county who is in their 70’s has tested positive for the virus. He added they were tested in Vermilion County, and they are currently hospitalized.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) said in a Facebook post Friday they are conducting interviews with the patients.

“It does not initially appear that any of the five Vermilion County cases are connected,” the post added. “We wish all of them a full and speedy recovery.”

Toole also said all five patients are undergoing monitoring by the VCHD’s Communicable Disease division.

The third and fourth cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the VCHD. Both of those individuals are in there 30’s and neither required hospitalization.

The second case was reported Wednesday and the first was reported Tuesday. Both of those cases are individuals who are in their 20s. The first person confirmed to have COVID-19 was reported as hospitalized in Champaign County.

The VCHD is asking the public to continue to be vigilant by practicing social distancing, staying home unless necessary to leave, washing hands regularly, and cleaning common surfaces frequently.

For more information, click here.