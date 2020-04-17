County reports fifth COVID-19 case; Two recoveries

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan Department of Public Health has announced the fifth COVID-19 case in the county.

Officials said the patient was tested in Aurora and is considered a “temporary resident” that is recovering in isolation in Logan County. Officials said this case could be removed from the county’s number of positive patients depending on a decision from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Additionally, one person at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital has been tested and is awaiting results. Officials said inpatients at ALMH who have been discharged or transferred to another facility are not included in the county’s numbers.

Finally, health department officials have reported that two patients have recovered from COVID-19.