County reports another 13 new COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Sangamon County announced Wednesday their total COVID-19 case count has reached 483.

Wednesday was the second day in a row that the Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH) has confirmed 13 new cases of the virus.

In a press release, the SCHPD said 17% of the cases were isolated at home, and 75% have recovered. Four cases were hospitalized — that number decreased by one since Tuesday.

Thirty-four cases have died, making up a total of 7% of the complete case load.

Provided by SCPHD