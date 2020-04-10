County reports 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials said they now have 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

The Joint Crisis Communication Team (CCT) have performed 126 tests in the county. Four tests are pending. One person in Decatur has died from COVID-19.

In addition to giving an update on COVID-19 numbers in the county, CCT wanted to give some words of encouragement for this time. They said as days of sunshine and holidays come up, there are a few things to keep in mind. “Our community has been bracing for the impact of COVID-19 for many weeks now. We have been urging everyone to be as proactive as possible and to hold themselves accountable by doing the right thing…even when it is difficult or not the choice we wish to make.” This can be accomplished in several ways.

As holidays come up, it may be difficult for people to be away from their family and friends. CCT suggests hosting a “gathering” through technology. You can set aside a specific time to share a meal while video-chatting or talking on the phone.