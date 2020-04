SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- Council members in city in one Central Illinois continue to do good deeds for their community outside of their chamber. We told you about a Springfield alderman who gave out more 700 face masks to community members in need. Now, he is teaming up with another council member to giveaway something else the community needs.

Come Saturday, hundreds in the capital city will be able to pick a meal while keeping a safe distance. Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory is teaming up with Ward 3 Alderwoman Doris Turner and local businesses to provide 300 free chicken lunches. Cars can pull up to Boyd's New Generation on South Grand and get a full meal, free of charge, no questions asked. Gregory said he hopes this will help some families during their time of need.