County reports 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Health Department announced a new positive COVID-19 case.

Officials said it was a man in his 20s. They are identifying and attempting to contact anyone he may have had close contact with and taking appropriate measures.

This is now the 12th confirmed case for Douglas County. Officials said everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to the virus and should stay home whenever possible. They are asking the community to also self-monitor for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.

Health department officials want to remind you testing is not indicated for people who are mildly ill or not showing signs of illness. They said they have received several people throughout the county whose symptoms “warranted isolation and self-monitoring at home but did not meet IDPH criteria for testing.” They continued to say those individuals are getting called twice a day to confirm their symptoms are remaining mild.