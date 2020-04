SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department announced they have a second confirmed COVID-19 case in the county.

In a release, officials said the patient is a man in his 30s who is currently quarantined at home. Health officials are verifying all close contacts.

As of Monday, 24 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 21 came back negative and one is still pending.