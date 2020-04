CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials announced an additional death and two new COVID-19 in the county.

They said the patient was a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions. There have now been five COVID-related deaths in Champaign County.

Additionally, officials said there are two new cases. The county now has a total of 98 confirmed cases.

