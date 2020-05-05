County looks at other options besides furloughs

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County leaders were considering furloughing county workers to regain money lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. But during a meeting Monday night, the finance committee decided to consider other options.

While furloughs are not completely off the table, county leaders are now asking other departments to find ways to reduce spending as they anticipate a large loss in revenue moving forward.

Macon County has just about enough money to last them through the June payroll. But as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, county leaders are getting ready to take a financial hit. “About 13 percent of our general fund budget comes from the sales tax,” said County Recorder Carol Reed. “That’s about $3.25 million that we budgeted for sales tax this year. We know we are not going to get all of that now.” Reed said it has been difficult to come up with a plan to make up for an unknown amount. “We will not know our sales tax loss until the middle of May because they (the state) pay on a two month delay.” In the meantime, the county needs to prepare.

They considered furloughing workers. But instead, the finance committee chose to ask all the county departments to come up with a plan on possible budget cuts to reduce spending. “Maybe they could defer purchasing new computers, cut back on travel, cut back on educational things they may go to, or things like that from their budget.” Each department is expected to present their plan to the county by May 15. But as of right now, there is no target amount of money that the county board is asking these departments to cut. “No, I don’t think at this point there is until we know what our loss of revenue will be or until we can project what it will be. So I think it will be until the middle of May before we have a better idea of how much we need to save or cut.”

There is still potential for furloughs within the county later on. The budget cuts are Plan A. If that does not work, the county board will revisit the idea of furloughing county workers in the future.