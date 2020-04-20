County confirms four additional cases of COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed four additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Sangamon County.

The total number of Sangamon County residents with confirmed cases between our five organizations is 63, including five deaths .

Memorial Medical Center is reporting one confirmed positive case currently hospitalized, and nine

inpatients currently under investigation. The confirmed positive inpatient is not a Sangamon County

resident.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reporting six confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, and five

inpatients currently under investigation. None of the confirmed positive inpatients are Sangamon

County residents.