County confirms COVID-19 death; 5 additional cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed one new death in Sangamon County.

The patient was a woman in her 90’s that tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24th. She was an inpatient at Memorial Medical Center.

There are also five new positive cases in Sangamon County. The total number of Sangamon

County residents with confirmed cases between our five organizations is 206 including 13 deaths.

One positive case that was first reported on April 29th will no longer be reported in

the numbers, the case has been transferred to Perry County .

Memorial Medical Center is reporting10 confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, including

six Sangamon County residents, and zero inpatients currently under investigation.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reporting 14 confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized,

including 10 Sangamon County residents, and one inpatient currently under investigation.