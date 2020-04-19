County confirms additional COVID-19 case

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County.
The total number of Sangamon County residents with confirmed cases between the five organizations is 59, including five deaths.
Memorial Medical Center is reporting three confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, none of
which are Sangamon County residents, and four inpatients currently under investigation.
HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reporting five confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, none of
which are Sangamon County residents, and seven inpatients currently under