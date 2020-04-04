County confirms additional case of COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY (WCIA) — Health Officials have confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County .

The total number of confirmed cases between the five organizations is 31, including two deaths. Currently, five of the confirmed positive cases are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center and two confirmed positive cases are hospitalized at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

Memorial Medical Center has 17 inpatients currently under investigation and HSHS St. John’s Hospital has 12 inpatients currently under investigation.