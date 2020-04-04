Breaking News
IDPH announces 1,453 new cases; 33 additional deaths
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

County confirms additional case of COVID-19

Health
Posted: / Updated:

SANGAMON COUNTY (WCIA) — Health Officials have confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County.

The total number of confirmed cases between the five organizations is 31, including two deaths. Currently, five of the confirmed positive cases are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center and two confirmed positive cases are hospitalized at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

Memorial Medical Center has 17 inpatients currently under investigation and HSHS St. John’s Hospital has 12 inpatients currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.