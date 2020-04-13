County confirms 42 COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials announced there are now 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Macon County.

As of Monday afternoon, officials with the Joint Crisis Communication Team(CCT) reported of those 42 confirmed cases, 31 came from the Fair Havens Senior Living facility in Decatur. A man that lived there was the first person in the county to die from COVID-19. In a release, officials said, “When cases are confirmed at any long-term care facility, IDPH guidance directs the long-term facility of steps to be taken with residents and the facility. IDPH guidance also directs the long-term care facility to communicate this information with the physician, local health department, regulatory agency, families, staff and residents.”

Officials are reminding people to practice social distancing and stay home when possible to stop further spread of the virus.