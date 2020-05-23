County confirms 3 additional cases; 1 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed three newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as one death.

This man was in his 90s. The overall number for Macon County is 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 total deaths.