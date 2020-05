CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County has crossed the 400-level threshold of confirmed COVID-19 cases, public health officials reported Monday.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced 25 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the county’s overall total up to 412.

Of those, 188 are still considered active; 4 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

To-date, there have been seven coronavirus-related deaths in the county.