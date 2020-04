IROQUOIS COUNTY (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus in Iroquois County .

They remain in isolation per Illinois Department of Public Health guidance.

At this time, Iroquois County has six individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases:

 Case 1: Male in his 50’s

 Case 2: Male in his 40’s

 Case 3: Male in his 20’s

 Case 4: Male in his 30’s

 Case 5: Female in her 60’s

 Case 6: Male in his 70’s