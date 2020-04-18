County confirms 2 additional cases of COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed two new positive cases in Sangamon County.

The total number of Sangamon County residents with confirmed cases between the five organizations is 58, including five deaths.

Memorial Medical Center is reporting three confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, none of

which are Sangamon County residents, and five inpatients are currently under investigation.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reporting four confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, none of

which are Sangamon County residents, and nine inpatients are currently under investigation.