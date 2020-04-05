County confirms 2 additional cases of COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY (WCIA) — Health officials have announced two new positive cases of coronavirus in
The first is a Sangamon County resident, the second is a Menard
County resident.
The total number of confirmed cases between the five
organizations is 33, including two deaths.
Currently, six of the confirmed positive cases are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.
Memorial Medical Center has nine inpatients currently under investigation. HSHS St. John’s Hospital has 12 inpatients currently under investigation.