County confirms 2 additional cases of COVID-19

SANGAMON COUNTY (WCIA) — Health officials have announced two new positive cases of coronavirus in Sangamon County.

The first is a Sangamon County resident, the second is a Menard

County resident.

The total number of confirmed cases between the five

organizations is 33, including two deaths.

Currently, six of the confirmed positive cases are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.

Memorial Medical Center has nine inpatients currently under investigation. HSHS St. John’s Hospital has 12 inpatients currently under investigation.