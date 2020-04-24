County board votes to extend “disaster area” declaration

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Board has voted to extend a declaration making the county a disaster area for a response to coronavirus.

They made their decision during a special board meeting Thursday night. The declaration was originally made by the county chair on April 16, but were required to vote on whether to extend it no later than seven days after that date. Officials said by making the county a “disaster area,” it is now eligible to apply for certain relief through IEMA and FEMA.