County announces website for COVID-19 resources

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Emergency Operations Center said there are now 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

In addition to the updated numbers, the EOC is announcing a website that will provide information, updates and resources for the community. You can find information on food, housing, internet, and other topics.

County health facilities are continuing to do what they can to take care of their patients. Starting Wednesday, Christie Clinic Convenient Care will out of the Christie Clinic in Urbana and Christie Clinic in Danville on Vermilion locations. Any suspected COVID-19 patients are asked to call the Christie Clinic Hotline at (217) 366-4070 for instructions on what to do prior to coming to the clinic. Also, in order to prevent the spread of the virus, all coronavirus testing and assessment locations are separate from other Christie Clinic services.