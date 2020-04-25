County announces two new COVID-19 cases

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have announced two new COVID-19 cases for the county.

They said those patients include a woman in her 20s who is hospitalized and a woman in her 40s who is recovering at home in isolation. The Livingston County Health Department has notified anyone who may have had exposure to these individuals.

As of Friday, officials said there are 20 confirmed cases in the county, 16 of those patients have been released from isolation. There has been one person die from complications related to COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19 in Livingston County, please click here.