County announces three new COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Communications Team has announced three new COVID-19 cases in the county.

They said there are now 125 confirmed cases in Macon County. This includes 13 deaths.

An infographic from the Macon Co. Health Dept. shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

Macon County Health Department officials said in order to stop the spread of the virus, the community must continue to follow social distancing practices. Those include staying home as much as you can; thoroughly and frequently washing your hands; using a face mask in public; and self-monitoring your health.

