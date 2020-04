CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- We told you yesterday about two Coles County Sheriff's Office employees who have COVID-19.

One is a deputy sheriff and the other is a civilian staff member. We talked to both of them today. The deputy sheriff - Christina Stephen - has been with the sheriff's office for 22 years. She says she started feeling symptoms on April 1. Her symptoms started as severe leg pain. She describes it as feeling like she was "hit by a Mack truck," and says it was more intense than just normal muscle pain. She says it hurt to take a breathe because she was moving when she breathed, and her muscle pain was so deep. Stephen says she has also lost her sense of taste and smell and has experienced aches and chills. Her fever, at the highest, has been around 99 degrees.