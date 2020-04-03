County announces third confirmed COVID-19 case

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Joint Crisis Communication Team has announced a third confirmed COVID-19 case in the county.

Officials said the patient is a woman in her 40s in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital. The health department is working to identify and monitor anyone who was in contact with her.

As of Friday, health officials said there are three confirmed cases;48 tests completed in Macon County. There have been three negative test results, 12 pending and 18 Macon County residents have been tested outside of the county with negative test results.

Health officials are asking anyone experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath to not go to the hospital emergency room or doctor’s office immediately. You should first call your primary care physician.