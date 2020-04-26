1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,724 new cases; 108 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

County announces tenth positive case of COVID-19

Health
Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health Officials confirm a tenth positive case of COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The latest resident is a 64-year-old woman and a member of the community-integrated living arrangement that three other individuals previously tested positive in.

Every resident of the home has now tested positive. This individual had tested negative last week and developed symptoms less than 24 hours after the negative test. The Health Department then ordered a re-test for the individual, which came back positive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.