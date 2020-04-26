County announces tenth positive case of COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health Officials confirm a tenth positive case of COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The latest resident is a 64-year-old woman and a member of the community-integrated living arrangement that three other individuals previously tested positive in.

Every resident of the home has now tested positive. This individual had tested negative last week and developed symptoms less than 24 hours after the negative test. The Health Department then ordered a re-test for the individual, which came back positive.