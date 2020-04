DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Decatur Public Schools officials are encouraging parents to get involved with their students remote learning and giving them resources to help them with internet options.

"A we gear up to move into a new phase of remote learning, we want to remind parents, guardians and caregivers that you have a role to play as well," said DPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau. He continued to say the district and parents are entering the "uncharted waters together." So, the district is giving parents some tips to help them support their kids while they learn at home.