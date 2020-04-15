County announces four new confirmed COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have announced four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county

The total number of cases in Sangamon County is 52, including three deaths. Memorial Medical Center officials said there are four confirmed cases currently hospitalized there, including one Sangamon County resident and eight inpatients under investigation. HSHS St. John’s Hospital reported two confirmed cases hospitalized, none are Sangamon County residents. There are 16 inpatients at St. John’s that are currently under investigation.

While there are 52 confirmed cases in the county, officials said there are 26 patients that have recovered.