LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) has reported the first death of a Livingston County resident due to complications related to COVID-19.

The individual is a woman in her 80’s who had been hospitalized.

For details on the previously reported cases and up-to-date information for Livingston County, IL, community members can visit the LCHD’s website: www.lchd.us.