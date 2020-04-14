1  of  2
Breaking News
Firefighters respond to Lake Land College Man arrested and charged with murder
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH announces 1,222 new COVID-19 cases; 74 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

County announces COVID-19 recoveries

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials said there are now 5 patients in the county who have recovered from COVID-19.

In a release, DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department Health officials said in addition to those who have recovered in Piatt County, there were 79 who tested negative; one test result is pending; and one case has been tested and is being treated in Chicago.

In DeWitt County, the health department said there is one patient that has recovered. They also had 81 test negative and three tests are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.