County announces COVID-19 recoveries

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials said there are now 5 patients in the county who have recovered from COVID-19.

In a release, DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department Health officials said in addition to those who have recovered in Piatt County, there were 79 who tested negative; one test result is pending; and one case has been tested and is being treated in Chicago.

In DeWitt County, the health department said there is one patient that has recovered. They also had 81 test negative and three tests are pending.