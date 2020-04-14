County announces 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 3 deaths

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Community Team has reported 43 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the county.

They said of those 43 confirmed cases, 32 are from Fair Havens Senior Living, a long-term care facility in Decatur. All three of those who died from the virus lived at Fair Havens.

The Macon County Health Department is working with those confirmed cases and they are following isolation guidelines. The Illinois Department of Public Health is also working with Fair Havens as is their protocol regarding confirmed cases at any long-term facility.