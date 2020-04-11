Council hosting Corks & Forks in a different way

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — This year marks the 20th annual Corks & Forks fundraising event for the Decatur Area Arts Council (DAAC). However, with COVID-19, organizers said they needed to figure out another way to host the event while following CDC and state guidelines.

Jerry Johnson, DAAC executive director, said this is the biggest fundraiser for the organization. While they do want to make sure they have money to keep the lights on and continue their programs, Johnson said they mainly wanted to make sure the event happened this year because they wanted to support local restaurants and their community.

Corks & Forks is usually held at the Decatur Hotel & Convention Center. It usually features samples from different restaurants and wine tasting. However, with the stay at home order and other restrictions, the council has decided to hold the event virtually. Johnson said they will have a 3-hour-long program set at the Madden Arts Center and broadcasted online on April 30. It will last from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and hosted by Johnson and the council’s event coordinator, Jayson Albright.

The program will have several segments. These will include Zoom interviews with area restaurants and possibly some wine experts. Johnson said they are even looking at seeing if someone will perform music remotely for some more entertainment.

They will also have live games people can call in to participate and win prizes. There will also be an online auction. Johnson said the auction will be open for bids prior to the event and close that night. Not up for auction, but one item Johnson said was being raffled off was a theater package for two people to see Hamilton. The package includes transportation to and from the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis where winners will get a buffet lunch as well.

Again, Johnson said this event is not just about raising money for the DAAC. He said it is also about showing off what the city of Decatur has to offer when it comes to food and wine. In addition to giving donations to the council (which they are working on a way to do this by texting) they also want people to buy food and wine to have during the April 30th event. That way, they can be immersed in the experience and support their local vendors. The DAAC will have a list of different restaurants that offer curbside pick-up on their website.