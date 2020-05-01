Council considers ordinance making masks a legal requirement

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council will consider adopting an ordinance making it a legal requirement that face masks be worn in certain circumstances.

The council will consider the ordinance during their regular meeting on Monday. This comes after the governor made face masks mandatory when social distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Those circumstances include:

Shopping or working at retail businesses

Picking up food from a drive through/curbside restaurant or food establishment

Visiting the doctor

Traveling on public transportation, taxis or rideshares

Interacting with customers, clients, or coworkers at a place of business that is open to the general public

When feeling sick, coughing or sneezing or otherwise ill.

If the council adopts the ordinance, officials said police will have “broad discretion as to when and where to write citations.” They said the goal is that people will wear masks where required and protect the community.