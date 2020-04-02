Woman searches for help caring for family

Breaking News
Health department announces first COVID-19 case in county
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet woman is leaving Monday to help people in Brooklyn, NY during the COVID-19 pandemic. While she is away helping people there, she said she needs people back home to help take care of her family.

Victoria Eades is a nurse at University Rehab in Urbana. “I’ve prayed and prayed about it and I feel like I need to help,” said Eades in a Facebook post. She said she will be in a medical ICU in the New York City borough.

She said she will be gone for a while and there are a couple things you could do to help her family while she is gone. First, she said she needs personal protection equipment (PPE) to take with her. She can use a respirator N95, masks and a face shield.

Another way you can help Eades is by signing up for a meal train for her husband and children. “They are not picky and only allergy is peaches.” You can sign up for the meal train online.

