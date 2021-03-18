WGN: Illinois expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 16+ on April 12

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — Governor JB Pritzker is set to announce Thursday that all Illinois residents 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting on April 12, a source told WGN News.

The announcement is expected at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, the city announced it will expand vaccine eligibility to Phase 1C on March 29 — which includes all essential workers who cannot work from home and Chicagoans ages 16-64 with underlying conditions.

Chicago is on track to administer its one-millionth dose by next week and the federal government is promising more supply.

Half of Chicagoans 65 and older have been vaccinated. But as officials try to improve that number they admit under 1C, seniors may find it more difficult to get the vaccine and officials said they need to sign up now.

“It is going to be harder, honestly, for people over 65 to get a vaccine after March 29,” Dr. Arwady said. “We will do everything we can to prioritize them.”

Continuing on with Phase 1C, only Chicago residents will be able to get shots at Chicago public vaccinations sites.

At this time, it is unknown if that will change after the governor’s expected announcement on Thursday.

This story is developing.