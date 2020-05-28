Von Maur to open Friday at Hickory Point Mall

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Von Maur officials said they are planning to open at the Hickory Point Mall on Friday.

The mall’s anchor store will operate at reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday. Employees will participate in daily health screenings. Other measures taken in the store include social distancing, contactless payment, curbside service options and strict sanitizing/cleaning in common areas and after each customer transaction.

Officials said these measures will remain in effect until further notice.

