Volunteers step up to help food pantry

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — More volunteers are helping the Atwood Area Food Pantry in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they’ve seen an increase in volunteers as more people are working from home.

“I think we’ve actually had more people say they could help than what we’ve had in the past,” Hope Walker says.

“This is what makes our foodbank special,” Shana Bailliez says. “There was no concern, no should we do this? Never came up. It was never a question, it was how are we going to do it?”

Volunteer Courtney Walker says the donations are helping kids who normally count on school for two of their meals each day.

“I know the Atwood Grade School, they’re focusing on the community here in Atwood and their students, but it’s also nice to be able to get some of those fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs and milk to our neighbors that really need it at this time,” she says.

TV and radio stations across the state have helped raise more than $1 million for Illinois food banks.

For more information, click here and/or text FEEDIL to 91999.