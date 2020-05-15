Virus concerns cause summer cancellations for park district

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District has canceled events and programs through July 31.

Park officials said there will be no summer pool season at Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center or the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. All programs are canceled through July 31.

There will also be no summer camps this year. This includes Nature, Aquatics, Sports and other camps.

All Adult and senior programs and classes are canceled through July 31. Youth sports are also canceled.

Finally, there will be no special events like Strawberry Jam and Neighborhood Nights through July 31.