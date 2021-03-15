Vermilion County reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) is tracking 8,687 total positive cases of coronavirus.

Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Monday his department is reporting 114 cases over the past few days.

They include:

Age Group # of cases Infants 1 Toddlers 1 Pre-schoolers 1 Grade-school-aged children 8 Teenagers 5 20s 20 30s 19 40s 18 50s 15 60s 17 70s 5 80s 3 90s 1

Over that same time period, 65 cases were released from isolation, Toole says. He adds 279 cases are now active in Vermilion County.

“We are saddened to report another three COVID-related deaths — two men in their 80s, and one man in his 50s,” Toole said Sunday. “Our sympathies go out to their families and friends.

“We have lost a total of 121 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths since this pandemic began.”

Six people from Vermilion County are hospitalized with the virus, he says.

Starting Monday, VCHD will begin offering vaccination clinic six days a week for the next few weeks, he says.

“Our staff and volunteers are working overtime to make this happen,” Toole says, “and we are being aided by some of our community partners, by additional vaccine and supplies from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and by personnel from the Illinois National Guard.

“The Guard has been instrumental in the planning of these clinics, and will be a vital part of their operation.”

Toole says they are urging adults who live or work in Vermilion County and are interested in getting vaccinated to take advantage of the increased community resources.

The administrator says they have indoor and outdoor clinics scheduled in the next two weeks and it’s been a “whirlwind of planning.”

He says drive-thru clinics are planned for March 18-20 and March 25-27 at the Vermilion County Airport.

More indoor clinics are planned at Danville Area Community College’s Bremer Center on Monday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 17, Toole says. Additional clinics are set there for March 21, 22, and 24.

The administrator says those interested are encouraged to register for an appointment online or by calling the Department at 217-431-2662, ext. 263 or 264.

Carle and OSF are still providing COVID-19 vaccines, along with area pharmacies, he says.

On Saturday, Tool said the state is reporting 21,457 vaccine doses have been administered to people in Vermilion County. Additionally, 8,012 people are fully vaccinated.

“That means that more than 10% of our community is fully vaccinated,” Toole said Saturday. “If we look at just our adult population, the number is closer to 15%.”