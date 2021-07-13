Vermilion County Health Department reports 4 additional COVID-deaths

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County have recorded 153 deaths connected to COVID-19.

A press release from Health Administrator Doug Toole announced four additional people have died after testing positive for the virus. They include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, and man in his 60s, and a man in his 80s.

“Our sympathies go out to their families and friends,” adds Toole.

A total of 10,116 cases have been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic. Toole says 4 people living in the county are hospitalized with the virus, and there are 36 active cases.

“Of the 2 cases being reported today, none of them told us they have been fully vaccinated,” Toole said Tuesday.

Data posted online to IDPH’s website says 31.5% of Vermilion County’s population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

VCHD is holding one COVID-19 vaccination clinic per month, the administrator says. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted up to 30 minutes before the clinic closes.

Clinics are scheduled for the following dates:

July 14 (Johnson & Johnson from 10-11 a.m. and Moderna from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

August 11 (Moderna from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

September 8 (Moderna from 10 a.m. -12 a.m.)

Click here for information on how to register.

On Monday, Administrator Toole says his department is aware of COVID-variants in Vermilion County.

“We have had hospitalizations and deaths with the B117 and the P1 variants,” he says. “We have learned of at least 7 cases (three of them under the age of 5) of the Delta variant in Vermilion County.

“The actual number of COVID-19-variant cases is not known – the state labs only test about 1,000 COVID-19 specimen for variants each week. The Delta variant is highly contagious, and is more likely to cause headaches, sore throats, runny noses, and fevers.

“COVID vaccinations offer protection from COVID-19 and its variants.”