VCHD: Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Tuesday they have reached reached a total of 113 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) said Tuesday on Facebook six people have tested positive for the virus — they include a person in their 70s, four in their 30s, and one in their 20s.

“Of the six new positive cases today, two share a household, and two share a household with some previously reported positive cases,” the Facebook post added.

It also announced the county had 22 active cases of the virus — one of the cases was hospitalized. All other persons who tested positive were under home isolation.

The Mobile COVID-Testing Team, contracted by the Illinois Department of Public Health, collected samples from 161 people in Oakwood. VCHD officials said they had to cut Tuesday’s testing event short because of stormy weather.

They plan to be at Judith Giacoma Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Westville, “weather pending.”

The IDPH Mobile Testing van will visit the several locations in Vermilion County starting at 9 a.m. on the following days:

Wednesday, July 22 — Judith Giacoma Grade School, 200 South Walnut Street, Westville.

Thursday, July 23 — Second Church of Christ, 3350 East Voorhees Street, Danville.

Friday, July 24 — Hoopeston Area High School, 615 East Orange Street, Hoopeston.

Saturday, July 25 — Danville Area Community College, 2000 East Main Street, Danville.

Sunday, July 26 — The Vermilion County Health Department, 200 South College Street, Danville.

No fee or appointment is required. The administrator said results will be provided within four to seven days via telephone. People do not have to confirm they are Illinois residents to be eligible for testing.