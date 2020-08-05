VCHD: Six new cases confirmed

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County say they are tracking 30 active cases of coronavirus, including one hospitalization.

An emailed statement from Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said Tuesday they have six new cases of COVID-19. They include two people in their 40s, two in their 20s, and two teenagers.

He added two of the cases recently traveled out of state.

The Vermilion County Health Department has recorded a total of 203 positive cases of the virus, and 13,518 negatives.

It posted on Facebook Tuesday that seven cases have been released from isolation. Twenty-nine of them are still isolated at home, and one is hospitalized.

It also said on Facebook three of the six new cases reported Tuesday live together.