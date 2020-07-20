VCHD: Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Monday they have reached 107 positive cases of COVID-19.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Monday seven people have tested positive for the virus. They include a person in their 40s, one in their 30s, and four people in their 20s.

Toole also said a teenager, who lives in a house with another positive case, was among those confirmed Monday to have COVID-19.

A total of 9,318 negative cases has been recorded, according to the public health administrator.

The Vermilion County Health Department said on Facebook Monday none of the cases were hospitalized.

It also said of the seven positive cases announced Monday, two share a household.

The VCHD also stated the county was not in any ‘warning areas’, according to the county level metrics set by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH):

The IDPH Mobile testing van will visit the following locations in Vermilion County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through July 26:

Monday, July 20 — North of Oakwood Village Hall on East Main Street, Oakwood.

Tuesday, July 21 — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD), 200 South College Street, Danville.

Wednesday, July 22 — Judith Giacoma Grade School, 200 South Walnut Street, Westville.

Thursday, July 23 — Second Church of Christ, 3350 East Voorhees Street, Danville.

Friday, July 24 — Hoopeston Area High School, 615 East Orange Street, Hoopeston.

Saturday, July 25 — Danville Area Community College, 2000 East Main Street, Danville.

Sunday, July 26 — The Vermilion County Health Department, 200 South College Street, Danville.

No fee or appointment is needed to be tested. Insurance information may be collected. However, Toole said Thursday “no one should ever receive a bill.”