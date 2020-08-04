VCHD: Samples collected by IDPH Mobile COVID-testing clinic not processed in time

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) announced Monday that some people who participated in a state-run coronavirus Mobile Testing Clinic may need to get retested due to a lab being overwhelmed.

A Facebook post from VCHD said it received several calls from people who were tested for COVID-19 two weeks ago at one of seven mobile clinics in Vermilion County saying they have still not received their results.

The mobile COVID-testing teams were contracted by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

“It appears that a commercial lab in Pekin, which received swabs from the COVID-testing clinic at the health department on July 21, got overwhelmed and failed to properly test the majority (or all 118) of the samples collected at that clinic,” the post stated. “Apparently, a number of samples received at that lab between July 12 and July 24 were not processed within the necessary window for proper testing.”

The post added that IDPH recommended people who are still waiting on their results from July 12 – July 24 to contact a local hospital, local doctor’s office, Aunt Martha’s clinic, or the free state-run COVID-testing location at Marketplace Mall in Champaign to be rescreened for the virus.

“We regret that some of the 967 people who participated in the Mobile COVID-Testing Team clinics in Vermilion County two weeks ago did not get conclusive results after waiting in line and undergoing the specimen-collection process.”

Vermilion County Health Department

217-431-2662, ext. 243.

Illinois Department of Public Health

1-800-889-3931