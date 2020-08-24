VCHD reports third COVID-related death, three new cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Monday a man in his 80s has died, marking their third COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, and to the families of others who have tested positive for COVID-19,” said the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) in a Facebook post.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said two people in their 30s and one in their 20s were the most recent to test positive for the virus.

Sixteen of the cases remain active. The VCHD added six cases were released from isolation on Monday.

Of 281 total cases, 262 have recovered.

The department previously reported that two men in their 70s were their first COVID-related deaths in Vermilion County.