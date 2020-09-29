VCHD reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) has recorded 673 positive cases of coronavirus to date.

On Tuesday, the department announced 18 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. They include one person in their 90s, five in their 70s, one in their 60s, two in their 50s, three in their 40s, two in their 30s, and four in their 20s.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator seven of the 18 cases were related by family to new or previously reported cases.

He also said their department has recently seen “increases in positive cases among our older population.”

“These individuals are at home, or are hospitalized,” Toole said. “They are not long-term care residents.”

One-hundred cases were active, as of Tuesday, and 85% of all reported cases have been released from isolation.

Nine cases were hospitalized, and four have died.