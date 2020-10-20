VCHD: 21 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, the health department said the new cases range in grade school-aged children to those in their 90s. Those new patients include:

Age Range Number of Patients Grade School-Aged 1 20s 4 30s 1 40s 3 50s 7 60s 4 90s 1

The health department stated there is a total of 1,335 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including nine COVID-related deaths. There are currently 192 active cases in the county. Of those active cases, 184 are in isolation and eight are hospitalized.

There have been 1,134 people recover from the virus.

In Vermilion County, there have been 34,163 negative COVID-19 tests.