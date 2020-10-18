VCHD: 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) is tracking 1,266 positive cases of coronavirus.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said 15 new cases were confirmed Sunday.

They include one person in their 70s, one in their 60s, four in their 50s, two in their 40s, two in their 20s, a teenager, and two grade-school-aged children.

He added 279 of the cases were still active. Ten of the 15 new cases were related by family to other cases.

Nine people from Vermilion County were hospitalized with the virus. Eight people from the county have died.

On Saturday, Danville School District #118 announced it was switching to remote courses until Nov. 4. The decision followed an increase in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in the district and surrounding areas.