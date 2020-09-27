VCHD: 109 active COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Twenty-seven positive cases of coronavirus were reported Saturday by the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD).

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator said they include two people in the 80s, five in their 70s, four in their 60s, three in the 50s, four in their 40s, one in their 30s, three in their 20s, two teenagers, and three pre-schoolers.

He added six cases were related by family — one is a group of four and another is a group of two.

Toole also said one of the new cases was hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms.

He said the county has a total of 630 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of those, 109 were still active. A total of nine were hospitalized.

Toole said 25,801 negative results have been recorded in the county.

“Two ways to support our local service providers, schools and small businesses would be to stay home when you are sick, and to avoid gatherings where social distancing will be difficult,” he added.

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s Mobile COVID-Testing Team will return to Vermilion County next week for three one-day clinics.