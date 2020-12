PROVIDED PHOTO: “Uretz Oliphant, MD, Trauma Surgery, was the first Urbana-based employee to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this morning. Approx. 400 healthcare workers will receive the vaccine at Carle Foundation Hospital this week.”

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The first Urbana-based employee with Carle Hospital has gotten the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

A Facebook post says the employee, Dr. Uretz Oliphant, in Trauma Surgery, received his shot Thursday morning.

Carle says about 400 of their healthcare workers will be vaccinated for the virus this week.



“We’re proud to be part of this historic moment!”